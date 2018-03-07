Season and Flex Pack Tickets for Pierre Trappers on Sale

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Trappers continue preperations for the inaugural season of the Expedition League that begins play in May in South and North Dakota and Nebraska. Season tickets can still be purchased and fans that purchase their season tickets have an opportunity to win a Full Logo Trappers T-Shirt plus your name will be entered to throw out a first pitch on opening day against the Hub City Hot Shots. An the first 30 people who sign up for season tickets before March 24th will recieve an autographed ball from one of the Trappers Players. Those who purchase Flex Pax tickets have a chance to throw out the first pitch for one of three games against Hub City on May 31st, the Western Nebraska Pioneers on June 14th or the Badlands Big Sticks on July 14th. To order season tickets or flex pack tickets for the Trappers first year of existence in the all new Expeition League email Trapper General Manager Jackson Bruce at jackson@pierretrappers.com you can email the Trappers at this web address https://tickets.pierretrappers.com/…/7543-season-tickets-20…. You can also stop by the Trappers office and purchase tickets.