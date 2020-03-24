Search underway for 8 inmates who left state Women’s Prison in Pierre

A search is underway for eight female inmates who left a minimum-security unit in Pierre.

The inmates left the Pierre Community Work Center without authorization at 8:43 p.m. March 23 by exiting an exterior door.

The inmates include:

Women’s Prison staff began escape procedures and law enforcement was notified. The South Dakota Highway Patrol aircraft was used to assist ground operations in its search for the inmates.

Boneshirt is serving a 7-month, 15-day sentence for 3rd-degree simple assault and a consecutive 1-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance. Both convictions are from Minnehaha County.

Wakeman is serving a 6-year, 7-month, 5-day sentence, a consecutive 5-year sentence with 5-years suspended and an additional consecutive sentence of 2 years. All of the convictions are for possession of a controlled substance from Minnehaha County.

Red Leaf is serving two 3-year, 9-month, 15-day sentences for possession of a controlled substance and a 1-year, 9-month, 15-day sentence for eluding. All of the convictions are from Pennington County.

Richards is serving three 5-year sentences with 3-years suspended on each. All of the convictions are for possession of a controlled substance and are from Pennington County.

Lamont is serving two sentences of 2-years, 7-months and 20-days for possession of a controlled substance and a 2-year, 7-month and 20-day for second-degree robbery. All of her convictions are from Pennington County.

Schoneman is serving a 2-year, 8-month, 20-day sentence with 1-year suspended for possession of a controlled substance from Minnehaha County.

Miller is serving a 1-year, 11-month, 10-day sentence for failure to appear and a 4-year, 11-month, 10-day sentence for possession of a controlled substance from Davison County and a 4-year, 11-month sentence from for forgery from Yankton County.

Flute is serving two 1-year, 11-month, 20-day sentences for third offense DWI. One conviction is from Charles Mix County and the other from Yankton County.

Leaving a non-secure correctional facility without authorization constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by a maximum of 5-years in prison.

The Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.