SDSU/USD Both Lose

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Northern Iowa held South Dakota State out of the end zone to send the Jackrabbits to their second loss of the season, 24-9, Saturday at the UNI-Dome. The Jackrabbits finished with a 376-326 advantage in total offense. Quarterback Taryn Christion ended the day 25-of-50 passing for 325 yards, while Cade Johnson led the receiving corps with seven catches for 121 yards. Mikey Daniel gained 36 yards on the ground on 10 carries. The 25th-ranked Panthers improved to 4-3 overall and 3-1 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. The Jackrabbits, ranked second in the STATS FCS media poll and third by the Football Championship Subdivision coaches, dropped to 4-2 overall and 2-2 in league play.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio—Cold, windy and wet proved the perfect forecast for a Penguin as Youngstown State built a 22-0 halftime lead and got a late pick six from cornerback DJ Smalls to secure a 29-17 Missouri Valley Football Conference win against South Dakota Saturday at Stambaugh Stadium. USD quarterback Austin Simmons completed 16 of 38 passes for 158 yards. Dakarai Allen made seven catches for 97 yards. Kai Henry ran 10 times for 80 yards and scored two touchdowns in the second half after running twice for minus-1 yard in the first. South Dakota heads home and will host top-ranked and undefeated North Dakota State in a 2 p.m. kickoff inside the DakotaDome.

