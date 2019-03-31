SDSU’s King 2nd in NCAA & 4th in World

STANFORD, Calif. – Senior Rachel King stole the show on opening weekend for the Jackrabbits, starting her final season right where she left off in 2018 outdoors – a personal-best 3,000m steeplechase mark that sits No. 2 in the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s Division I performance list. She finished runner-up (9:54.44) behind the NCAA leader from Providence on Friday evening in the invite section of the event. The St. Michael, Minn. native reset the school record for the fifth time, this time trimming another 3.31 seconds, and has claimed the No. 4 mark in the world as of March 30.

