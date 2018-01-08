SDSU’s Guebert Earns First Summit League Weekly Award

BROOKINGS, S.D. – For the first time this season, South Dakota State junior Madison Guebert was named the CollegeInsider Mid-Major Summit League Player of the Week Monday. The guard helped the Jackrabbits to a 2-0 start in The Summit League in wins over Omaha and North Dakota State last week in the friendly confines of Frost Arena. Guebert averaged 21.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. She shot 55.0 percent from the field, 63.6 percent from 3-point range and was a perfect 10 for 10 from the free-throw line.