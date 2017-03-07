SDSU’s Daum Named to All District Team

ST. LOUIS – South Dakota State’s Mike Daum was named to the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) All-District VI team, announced Tuesday by the organization. Daum is averaging 25.0 points and 8.1 rebounds per game this season, and was named The Summit League’s Player of the Year last week. He set the school’s single season scoring record in the regular season finale, and through two conference tournament games now has 824 points for the year. The Kimball, Neb., native has missed double figures only three times in 33 games this season and has scored 20 or more 24 different times. On 11 occasions, the SDSU big man dropped 30 or more, and he currently holds the Nos. 2, 3 and 9 spots on the Jacks’ single-game record list with totals of 51, 42 and 39. Daum joined the school’s 1,000-point club Jan. 21 against Fort Wayne and has risen to 16th all-time in scoring with 1,342 career points.