SDSU’s Bormann Earns Academic Honor

BROOKINGS – South Dakota State women’s golfer Sydney Bormann has been named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Division I Women’s At-Large third team. Bormann, a graduated senior from Parkston, is the first Jackrabbit women’s golfer to be an Academic All-America selection. She graduated with a 4.00 grade point average in human biology and will be attending medical school this fall at the University of South Dakota. Borman’s career stroke average is 77.78, sixth-best ever among SDSU women’s golfers. She shot at 70 this season at the Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown.