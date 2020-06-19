Friday, June 19, 2020
SDSU’s Bormann Earns Academic Honor

David Burrall

BROOKINGS – South Dakota State women’s golfer Sydney Bormann has been named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Division I Women’s At-Large third team.  Bormann, a graduated senior from Parkston, is the first Jackrabbit women’s golfer to be an Academic All-America selection.  She graduated with a 4.00 grade point average in human biology and will be attending medical school this fall at the University of South Dakota.  Borman’s career stroke average is 77.78, sixth-best ever among SDSU women’s golfers.  She shot at 70 this season at the Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown.