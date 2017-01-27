SDSU Wrestling Rated 5th in Mid Major Poll

MANHEIM, Pa. – The South Dakota State University wrestling team is ranked fifth in the first-ever Mid-Major Top 20 college wrestling poll conducted by the National Wrestling Coaches Association and the National Duals Selection Committee and announced Thursday. Although the poll concentrates on programs outside the traditional Power 5 conferences, SDSU and other affiliate members of leagues such as the Big 12 Conference were included in the new poll because the remainder of their sport programs compete in other conferences. Cornell is the top mid-major wrestling program in the nation, while Lehigh comes in ranked second. The rest of the top five features Northern Iowa and Central Michigan from the Mid-American Conference and SDSU.