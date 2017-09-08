SDSU Wrestling Ranked in Pre Season Ratings

NEWTON, Iowa – The South Dakota State University wrestling team is 13th in the preseason Tournament Power Index and three Jackrabbit wrestlers appear in the top 20 of their individual weight classes in rankings released Thursday by WIN Magazine. The Jackrabbits recorded their best-ever finish at the Division I Wrestling Championships during the 2016-17 season with a 16th-place effort. SDSU also posted a 14-5 record in dual competition. Defending national champion Penn State leads the TPI rankings on the strength of seven returning All-Americans. Individually, SDSU has 3 wrestlers ranked led by Seth Gross at 133 lbs who is rated no. 1 in the nation in the preseason. Joining Gross in the preseason WIN Magazine rankings were 174-pounder David Kocer at no. 20 and Nate Rotert in the 197-pound division who is rated 9th.