SDSU Wrestling Coach to be Inducted into Minnesota Hall of Fame

MINNEAPOLIS – South Dakota State wrestling head coach Damion Hahn was announced as a 2018 inductee into the University of Minnesota’s M Club this week, being enshrined as one of the all-time great Gophers as he begins his first year as a Jackrabbit. Hahn wrestled at Minnesota from 2000-04, where he won NCAA individual titles as a junior and senior, claimed three Big Team individual championships and was a four-time All-American. He went 118-21 on the mat and was a key catalyst for three Big Ten team titles and a pair of NCAA championships. Hahn will have his name displayed for visitors at the entrance of the T. Denny Sanford Athletics Hall of Fame at TCF Bank Stadium after being chosen for induction from a group of former and current coaches, athletics administrators and all University letterwinners.