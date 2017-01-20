SDSU Womens Golf Team Picked Second in Summit League Pre Season

ELMHURST, Ill – After finishing as runners-up in the 2016 Summit League Championship, the South Dakota State women’s golf team was picked second in the 2017 league coaches preseason poll Friday. The women’s team received 57 points and one first-place vote from the league’s 10 head coaches. Last season, SDSU was also picked second. Defending Summit League champion Denver was selected the favorite to claim the 2017 league championship with 64 points and eight first-place votes. The Pioneers, ranked No. 50 in the Golfweek rankings, are followed by State in second and Oral Roberts (50) in third. South Dakota was picked fourth, North Dakota State fifth and Western Illinois sixth. IUPUI, Omaha and Fort Wayne were the final three teams in the poll. The Jackrabbits will be led by a pair of seniors including Hallie Getz from Pierre. Getz has a 74.93 stroke average, ranking her seventh in The Summit League. She captured the Chip-N Club Sept. 25-27 and collected four top-five and top-10 finishes. Getz has the low round for the Jackrabbits this season, shooting a school-record 68 in final round of the Chip-N Club. She is joined by Megan Mingo of Yankton as the top two golfers on the SDSU squad.