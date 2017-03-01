SDSU Womens Golf Breaks School Record While Getz Finishes 42nd in Tournament

.

CORAL GABLES, Florida – Jumping five spots in the final round, the South Dakota State women’s golf team broke the school record for 18 holes Wednesday to finish 10th at the Hurricane Invitational. The Jackrabbits shot the second-best round of the day, firing a five-under par 283 with 18 birdies. The round broke the 2015 school record of 285 set March 16 at the Jackrabbit Invitational. No. 16 Northwestern won the invitational with a final round six-under par 282 to finish with a five-under par 859 in the 15-team field. Hannah Kim of Northwestern won the 85-player individual title, shooting a six-under par 210 (69-74-67). Megan Mingo and Islamiah Fuad shot final rounds of 69 for the best round for the Jackrabbits. Pierre native and senior Hallie Getz had a 74 Wednesday for a 3 round total 225 and a 42nd place finish. South Dakota State returns to action March 16-17 when it plays in the Lady Thunderbird Invitational in St. George, Utah. The Jackrabbits are the two-time defending championships at the event and Getz will return as the defending champion after winning the 2016 individual title.