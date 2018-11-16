SDSU Womens Basketball Wins Big

BROOKINGS,S.D. – The South Dakota State women’s basketball team opened the game on an 11-0 run and never looked back in its 74-48 win over Creighton Thursday night at Frost Arena. The Jackrabbits, 3-1, led 21-15 after the first quarter and then limited Creighton to 12 points total in the second and third quarters. At one point in the third quarter, the Jacks forced Creighton into committing five turnovers on six possessions. South Dakota State had a season-high 14 steals. South Dakota State was led by Macy Miller’s 23 points and 10 rebounds. The double-double was the sixth of her career. Myah Selland added 13 points while Pierre native Sydney Palmer recorded 10 points and seven rebounds in a reserve role. Creighton, 1-2, was led by Audrey Faber’s 23 points. Olivia Elger added 11 points. South Dakota State returns to the road when it plays in the Thanksgiving South Point Shootout Nov. 23-24 in Las Vegas.