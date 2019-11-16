SDSU Womens Basketball Post First Win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota State women’s basketball team defeated Dakota Wesleyan, 77-46 Friday night at the Sanford Pentagon. Paiton Burckhard led the way with a career-best 23 points. The sophomore added four rebounds and two steals. Tagyn Larson recorded 10 points, five boards and a team-leading 5 assists. Myah Selland paced the Jacks with eight rebounds, while adding nine points and five steals. Rylie Cascio Jensen also recorded five steals and tallied four assists. Kynedi Cheeseman was the only DWU player to reach doule figures with 11. The Jackrabbits improved to 1-2 after picking up their first win of the season.