SDSU Women Win Big in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The South Dakota State women’s basketball used four players scoring in double figures to record its 11th-straight win, a 92-68 Summit League victory over Purdue Fort Wayne Wednesday night at Frost Arena. Tagyn Larson, who made her first six field goals, led SDSU with 17 points, six rebounds and two steals. Macy Miller added 12 points and a game-high six assists while Tylee Irwin and Myah Selland each scored 11 points. Purdue Fort Wayne, 6-20, 2-12, was led by Kierstyn Repp’s 16 points. The Jackrabbits are now 21-6 and 13-1 in league play.