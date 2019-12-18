SDSU Women Lose Second Straight at Home

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State women’s basketball suffered a 65-58 setback against Marquette on Tuesday evening at Frost Arena. Tagyn Larson led all scorers with a season-best 22 points. The senior went 7-of-9 from the field and 8-of-8 from the charity stipe, while pulling down a team-best six boards. Paiton Burckhard recorded 12 points and five rebounds. Rylie Cascio Jensen led the squad with 4 assists and added six points. The Jackrabbits shot 44.7 percent from the field, compared to Marquette at 41.1 percent. The Golden Eagles outrebounded State, 36-28. The Jackrabbits fell to 7-6 with one game remaining in their nonconference slate, while Marquette improved to 8-2. South Dakota State closes out its nonconference slate on Saturday at Green Bay.