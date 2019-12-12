SDSU Women Down Chattanooga

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State women’s basketball topped Chattanooga, 71-56, on Wednesday night at Frost Arena to advance to 7-4 on the season. Four Jackrabbits reached double figures, led by Tagyn Larson with a season-high 15 points, going 6-of-7 from the field including 3-of-3 from beyond the arc. Larson also lead the team defensively with six rebounds while dishing a career-best eight assists. Lindsey Theuninck turned in a career-high 13 points in her first ever start as a Jackrabbit. Paiton Burckhard recorded 11 points and 5 boards, while Sydney Stapleton added 10 points. Additionally, Rylie Cascio Jensen posted five assists. The Jackrabbits shot 48.4 percent (29-of-60) from the field and 42.1 percent from long distance. The Mocs, led by Eboni Williams (11 points), went 41.7 percent (10-of-24) from beyond the arc. South Dakota State continues its three-game homestand as it hosts Central Michigan on Saturday.