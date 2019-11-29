SDSU Women Defeat Notre Dame

CANCUN, Mexico – The South Dakota State women’s basketball team captured its 1,000th program win on Friday as it defeated Notre Dame 65-59 in its second game of the Cancun Challenge at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico. Tori Nelson led the squad with a double-double and a career-best 15 points and 13 rebounds. Myah Selland and Paiton Burckard turned in 14 points apiece. Selland also held a team best seven assists, while adding two blocks and six rebounds. The Jackrabbits shot 41.7 percent from the field, while outrebounding the Fighting Irish 53-25. State pulled down 18 offensive rebounds to convert on 10 second-chance points. The Jackrabbits improved to 5-2 on the season while Notre Dame fell to 4-4. In UND’s first game of the Cancun Challenge, it fell to FGCU. With the win, South Dakota State became the 14th NCAA Division I team all-time to reach 1,000 program wins. South Dakota State will take on Florida Gulf Coast in the final game of the Cancun Challenge on Saturday at 12:30 central time.