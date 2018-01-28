SDSU Women and Men Win

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The South Dakota State women’s basketball team had four players score in double figures as the Jackrabbits recorded a 105-49 win over Fort Wayne Saturday afternoon in front of 2,881 fans at Frost Arena in The Summit League play. Ellie Thompson scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Jackrabbits, who improved to 17-5 overall and 6-1 in Summit League play. Thompson’s 23 points tie her career high. Macy Miller added 22 points while Madison Guebert scored 16 points and Tylee Irwin came off the bench for a career-best 15 points. Former Pierre standout Sydney Palmer played 14 minutes in the game for SDSU scoring 2 points with 5 rebounds and 2 assists. Fort Wayne, 4-17, 1-7, was led by Jaelencia Williams’ 13 points.

In the men’s game, South Dakota State pushed its home winning streak to 16 Saturday against Fort Wayne, pulling out a 78-76 victory in front of 3,536 fans at the 2018 Pork Classic. SDSU (18-6, 6-1 Summit League) saw a 17-point halftime slip away in the second, but in the final minute of action used free throws and a defensive stop to seal the win. Mike Daum led the Jacks with his 12th double-double of the season, scoring 23 points with 14 rebounds. He hit all of his free throw attempts. Tevin King had 11 points, 10 rebounds,

Skyler Flatten, who hit four 3-pointers, and Reed Tellinghuisen each finished with 12 points and seven rebounds, while David Jenkins Jr. had 10. Former Pierre Governor standout Lane Severyn played 13 minutes in the game for SDSU. He did not score and pulled down 2 rebounds in the win. Fort Wayne (14-10, 3-4) was led by John Konchar’s 23 points and nine boards.