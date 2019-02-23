SDSU Wins With Win Over USD

BROOKINGS, S.D. – A season-high crowd of 4,614 fans were treated to a historic performance Saturday afternoon at Frost Arena, as Mike Daum surpassed 3,000 career points and the South Dakota State men’s basketball team stormed back from a double-digit halftime deficit to knock off in-state rival South Dakota, 94-89. Needing just 19 points to join the illustrious club, Daum reached the 3,000 mark with a bucket late in the second half, completing a Jackrabbit comeback that was sparked by gutsy performances from fellow seniors Tevin King and Skyler Flatten. King tallied a career-best 22 points, hitting 10-of-15 from the field with four assists and four steals. Flatten buried four 3-pointers and scored 18 points, and Daum finished with 25 points for the Jackrabbits. He was 9-of-10 at the charity stripe and added seven rebounds. David Jenkins was 7-of-9 at the free throw line and had 11 points. South Dakota’s Cody Kelley scored 21 points as the Coyotes had five in double figures.