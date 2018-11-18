SDSU Wins Rivalry Game

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Fifth-ranked South Dakota State stormed out to a 28-7 first-quarter lead and ran its way to a 49-27 victory over the University of South Dakota behind three long touchdowns from Pierre Strong, Jr. Saturday afternoon at a wintry Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. Strong’s 253 yards on only 17 carries marked the 10th-highest single-game rushing total in program history.The Jackrabbits outgained USD by 50 yards, 495-445, despite running 45 fewer offensive plays, 98-53. SDSU racked up 323 yards on the ground and another 172 through the air as Taryn Christion completed 12-of 22 passes. Cade Johnson led the receiving corps with three catches for 58 yards, with Adam Anderson adding three receptions for 22 yards. Austin Simmons completed 34-of-58 passes for 295 yards and was the Coyotes’ leading rusher with 79 yards on 17 carries. Shamar Jackson led USD receivers with 11 catches for 111 yards. The Jackrabbit defense was led by Christian Rozeboom’s game-high 13 tackles. Joshua Manchigiah added a career-high nine tackles. In winning the South Dakota Showdown Series matchup for the seventh consecutive time and extending their winning streak in the in-state rivalry series to 10 games, the Jackrabbits improved to 8-2 overall and 6-2 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, likely locking up a top-eight seed in the upcoming Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. USD ended its season 4-7 overall and 3-5 in league play.