SDSU Wins on the Road

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Third-ranked South Dakota State forced four first-half turnovers and erupted for 28 points in the second quarter en route to cruising to a 42-23 victory over Indiana State Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. Cade Johnson finished the game with season highs of seven catches and 134 receiving yards and a touchdown, while Pierre Strong Jr. carried 17 times for 144 yards and two scores. Quarterback J’Bore Gibbs had a hand in 4 touchdowns for the Jackrabbits throwing for three and scoring one on a 1 yard run in the SDSU 28 point 2nd quarter. The Jackrabbits, who upped their winning streak to six games, improved to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. Indiana State dropped to 3-4 overall and 1-2 in league play. The Jackrabbits return home to face top-ranked North Dakota State on Oct. 26. Kickoff for the annual Dakota Marker game is set for 2 p.m