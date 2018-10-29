SDSU Wins on Road While USD Blown Out at Home

NORMAL, Ill. – South Dakota State quickly turned two second-quarter turnovers into 14 points to pull away from Illinois State for a 38-28 victory Saturday in a matchup at Hancock Stadium between top-10 ranked teams from the Missouri Valley Football Conference. Taryn Christion, who set the SDSU career record for completions during the game, went 18-for-28 for 292 yards. Mikey Daniel led the ground game with 84 yards on 20 carries and the two scores. The Jackrabbits, ranked seventh in the STATS FCS media poll and eighth by the Football Championship Subdivision coaches, improved to 5-2 overall and 3-2 in the MVFC. Illinois State, ranked ninth by the coaches and 11th by the media, dropped its second game in a row to fall to 5-3 overall and 2-3 in league play.

VERMILLION, S.D. – North Dakota State quarterback Easton Stick passed for 176 yards, ran for 79 and accounted for five touchdowns in leading the top-ranked Bison to a 59-14 win against South Dakota Saturday inside the DakotaDome. The Bison (8-0, 5-0 MVFC) ran the nation’s longest active winning streak to 14 games, compiling 560 yards of offense in the process and possessing the ball for nearly 37 minutes. South Dakota (3-5, 2-3) got 152 yards passing and 115 rushing from quarterback Austin Simmons, but dropped its third straight.