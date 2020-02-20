SDSU Wins in North Dakota While USD Loses at Home

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) – Douglas Wilson tied a career-high 31 points and Noah Freidel scored 21 and South Dakota State beat North Dakota 94-83. The Jackrabbits moved a half-game ahead of idle North Dakota State atop the league standings. South Dakota State has won seven straight wraps up the regular season with a home game against South Dakota and at North Dakota State on Feb. 27. South Dakota State led 44-39 at halftime before the Fighting Hawks used a 7-3 spurt to start the second half. Freidel responded with a 3-pointer, and another 3 with 13:47 left, pushed the lead to 60-50. Filip Rebraca and Kienan Walter each scored 23 points for North Dakota.

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) – Vinnie Shahid poured in 27 points to lead North Dakota State to a 77-74 victory over South Dakota, stretching the Bison’s winning streak to seven games. Shahid sank 7 of 16 shots, including just 1 of 5 from 3-point range, but he made 12 of 14 free throws for the Bison (20-7, 11-2 Summit League). Tyler Peterson had 18 points and six rebounds to pace the Coyotes (19-10, 9-5).