SDSU Wins in Canadien Exhibition

OTTAWA, Ontario – South Dakota State bounced back on day three of its Canadian preseason tour with a 93-77 victory over the University of Ottawa Saturday night. The Jacks shot 52.4 percent from the field and buried 12 3-pointers, holding the Gee-Gees to 39.7 percent despite 13 Ottawa 3-pointers. Four Jackrabbits reached double figures, led by David Jenkins’ 30 points off of 10-for-19 shooting with five 3-pointers. Mike Daum had 22 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double, Skyler Flatten added 14 points and Brandon Key finished with 10. SDSU used a 34-14 advantage in the paint and outscored Ottawa by 18 in the second half to pull away for the win.