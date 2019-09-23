SDSU Volleyball to Wear Pink Jerseys

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The South Dakota State volleyball team will be wearing pink jerseys to show support for breast cancer awareness when it plays Western Illinois in its Pink Match on Sept. 29 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. An online auction for the Jackrabbits’ pink Under Armour jerseys starts Monday, Sept. 23 at noon and will run through Sunday, Sept. 29 at 10 p.m. The proceeds from the auction will benefit the Edith Sanford Breast Cancer Foundational. Fans can visit GoJacks.com/Auctions to bid on the jerseys. The volleyball team will also be taking donations at CrowdRise.com. Last time, the Jackrabbits raised more than $1,300 for Team Edith.