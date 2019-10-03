SDSU Volleyball Raises Over $1700 for Breast Cancer Research

BROOKINGS, S.D. – For the fifth straight year the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls served as the host site for the South Dakota State volleyball team’s annual Pink Match. The team committed to a week-long campaign to raise money in support of breast cancer awareness. The Jackrabbits wore pink jerseys in the match to show their support and fans were able to bid on the jerseys in an online auction. A total of $1,725 was raised by the SDSU volleyball team. Proceeds will be donated to the Edith Sanford Breast Cancer Foundation.