VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota’s women’s and men’s basketball teams will host South Dakota State in a Sunday doubleheader inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center with the women tipping off at 1 p.m. followed by the men at 3:30 p.m. Blizzard-like conditions in the area forced the postponement of Saturday’s scheduled women’s game to Sunday. The men’s teams were already scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. tip.