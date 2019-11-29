SDSU Upsets UCF in Cancun Classic

CANCUN, Mexico – The South Dakota State women’s basketball team defeated No. 21/20-ranked South Florida on Thursday in the initial game of the Cancun Challenge at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico. A trio of Jackrabbits reached double figures, led by Myah Selland with 17 points. The junior added three steals and a block. Paiton Burckhard turned in 16 points and led the team off the glass, tying her career-best of nine rebounds. Kallie Theisen posted a career-high 10 points in the win for the Jacks. Rylie Cascio Jensen led the team with four assists. Tylee Irwin recorded a career-best eight rebounds while adding four points. The Jackrabbits held a 48.9 field goal percentage, including shooting 63.6 in the second half. The Jackrabbits advanced to 4-2 on the season as USF fell to 5-2. South Dakota State continues play at the Cancun Challenge as it takes on Notre Dame Friday Morning.