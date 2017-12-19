SDSU Trio Named FCS All American

  • Home > 
December 19, 2017
By: Rod Fisher (gojacks.com)

 

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Postseason honors continue to roll in for the South Dakota State University football team as three players were named Tuesday to the 2017 STATS FCS All-America Team. Leading the Jackrabbit contingent was first-team tight end Dallas Goedert. A senior from Britton, Goedert finished the season as the team leader with 72 receptions and 1,111 receiving yards, while adding seven touchdown catches. His receiving total leads all Division I tight ends – FCS and FBS – this season. Second-team honors went to Jackrabbit offensive lineman Jacob Ohnesorge and linebacker Christian Rozeboom. Ohnesorge wrapped up a career in which he tied an SDSU record by starting 53 games – all at center – and anchored a Jackrabbit offensive unit that averaged 37.2 points and 438.6 yards of total offense per game. Rozeboom, a sophomore, posted a team-best 127 tackles, including 7.5 tackles for loss and a sack.


