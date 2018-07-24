SDSU to Play in US Bank Basketball Classic

MINNEAPOLIS — South Dakota State is one of eight men’s basketball teams selected to play in the U.S. Bank Stadium Basketball Classic. The four-game classic will be held on Friday, Nov. 30 and Saturday, Dec. 1 at U.S. Bank Stadium, with the Jackrabbits scheduled to take on Northern Iowa in the finale of the two-day event. U.S. Bank Stadium is the home of the Minnesota Vikings and a wide variety of events, including Super Bowl LII and ESPN’s Summer X Games. Since opening in July 2016, the stadium has welcomed over three million visitors, quickly becoming one of the premier stadiums in the world. This basketball classic includes teams from Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Oklahoma, and will be the first basketball event in U.S. Bank Stadium’s history. Tickets for the U.S. Bank Stadium Basketball Classic go on sale Friday, Aug. 10 at 10 a.m., and are available for single-day packages, which start at $15 per seat, or two-day packages in select price levels.

Following is the complete schedule for the U.S. Bank Stadium Basketball Classic (all times tentative):

Friday, Nov. 30

St. Thomas (Minn.) vs. Wisconsin-River Falls, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma State vs. Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 1

North Dakota State vs. Drake, 5:30 p.m.

South Dakota State vs. Northern Iowa, 8 p.m.

(www.gojacks.com)