SDSU to Host Summit Indoor Track and Field Championships

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Summit League announced on Thursday that South Dakota State plans to host the 2018-19 Summit League Indoor Track and Field Championships in the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex on February 22-23, 2019. South Dakota was scheduled to host the indoor championships however, the Coyotes recently learned that the adjusted schedule of their facility renovations are going to impact their ability to host the event this spring. It will be the second time since entering the league that the Jackrabbits host the indoor championships.