SDSU to Host Duquesne in Playoff Opener

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The South Dakota State University football team will host Duquesne in second-round action of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs next Saturday (Dec. 1) at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. Duquesne won at Towson, 31-10, scoring the final 31 points of the game Saturday afternoon. The Jackrabbits, 8-2 overall, are seeded fifth and received a first-round bye. SDSU is making its seventh consecutive appearance — and eighth overall — in the 24-team FCS playoffs and is a top-eight seed for the third year in a row. SDSU and the Dukes met in the 2017 season opener, with the Jackrabbits recording a 51-13 victory on their home field. The two programs have met one other time, in 1932, when Duquesne posted a 34-12 win. Game time for the Dec. 1 game is set for 2 p.m

(www.gojacks.com)