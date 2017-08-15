SDSU To Compete in MVFC Big Sky Conference Football Showdown Series

ST. LOUIS – In an effort to publicize current matchups and promote future non-conference scheduling between two of the premier FCS conferences, the Missouri Valley Football Conference and the Big Sky Conference have announced a Challenge Series between the two leagues. The Challenge Series kicks off Sept. 9 with five matchups, including South Dakota State traveling to Montana State. The Jackrabbits and Bobcats also are scheduled to play Sept. 8, 2018, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings to complete their home-and-home agreement. Over the past four seasons, institutions in the two conferences have played one another 35 times. The MVFC has the advantage in that span, although the Big Sky and MVFC split last year’s eight meetings, 4-4. This year, institutions in the two leagues will play one another eight times, including six times at Big Sky sites.