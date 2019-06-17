The 51st Beef Improvement Federation Research Symposium and Convention will be held June 18-21 in Brookings, SD. South Dakota State University serves as a co-host for the event in partnership with the South Dakota Beef Breeds Council. The purpose of the annual meeting and research symposium is to bring together industry professionals, producers and researchers to discuss current issues facing the beef industry.

The Beef Improvement Federation (BIF) was founded in 1968 and is an organization dedicated to advancing and coordinating all segments of the beef industry in addition to connecting science and industry to improve beef cattle genetics.

Joe Cassady, head of the Animal Science Department at South Dakota State University, serves as the BIF 2019 Organizing Committee Chair for this year’s convention.

“It is an honor to work with our co-hosts, the South Dakota Beef Breeds Council, to host nearly 500 of the nation’s leading producers and researchers in beef cattle production for the 51st Annual Beef Improvement Federation Research Symposium and Convention,” Cassady said.

The annual meeting begins Tuesday, June 18 with a young producer symposium and National Association of Animal Breeders symposium. Following the symposiums, a variety of general sessions, panel discussions, presentations and breakout sessions will be hosted throughout the remainder of the convention by researchers, industry professionals and producers from across the United States.

While in Brookings, attendees have the opportunity to see and experience local businesses and cattle operations on a guest tour Wednesday, June 19 to McCrory Gardens, Shadé Vineyard & Winery and the SDSU Local Foods Education Center or on the post-conference tour Friday, June 21 to Millborn Seeds, Oines Farms LLC, Wienk Charolais and Shadé Vineyard & Winery.

At the conclusion of the convention on Thursday, June 20, an evening social and BBQ will be held at the SDSU Cow/Calf Education and Research Facility. Recently completed in 2016, the Cow/Calf Education and Research Facility was designed to enable students to gain hands-on beef cattle production experience and provide faculty with the ability to teach and conduct research in a modern facility. Additionally, SDSU’s Ruminant Nutrition Center is home to the university research feedlot and is capable of performing production-scale feedlot management comparisons.

“South Dakota is home to some of the most premier beef cattle seedstock producers in the U.S. and we look forward to highlighting those operations along with the state-of-the-art facilities and learning opportunities we offer here at SDSU,” Cassady said.