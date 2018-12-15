SDSU Title Run Ends in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. – Top-seeded North Dakota State grabbed the lead late in the first half and scored on its first five possessions of the second half to down fifth-seeded South Dakota State, 44-21, in the semifinals of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs Friday night at the Fargodome. SDSU running back Pierre Strong Jr. surpassed the 1,000 yard rushing mark early in the game but NDSU was not to be denied as they qualified for the FCS Championship game for the 7th time in the last 8 years The defending national champion Bison remained undefeated at 14-0 and will face either Eastern Washington or Maine in the national championship game Jan. 5 in Frisco, Texas. SDSU, which was making its second consecutive national semifinal appearance, ended its season with a 10-3 record