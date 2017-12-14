SDSU Tight End Makes Second All America Team

CLEVELAND – South Dakota State University tight end Dallas Goedert was named Thursday to the 2017 Division I Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association All-America Team. It marks the second year in a row Goedert has earned a spot on the 11-member team. Goedert has been the Jackrabbits’ leading receiver for the second consecutive year with 67 receptions for 1,068 yards and six touchdowns through 13 games. His receiving yardage total leads all Division I tight ends – both FBS and FCS – as he has topped the 100-yard mark six times. Twice this season Goedert has recorded 11 catches in a game. Earlier this week, Goedert also was named a first-team selection to the Associated Press FCS All-America Team.