  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • SDSU Sweeps Series With Western Illinois

SDSU Sweeps Series With Western Illinois

April 8, 2018
By: Rod Fisher (gojacks.com)

 

JOPLIN. Mo. – Phil Velez hit a walk-off grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting South Dakota State to a 13-9 victory and series sweep over Fort Wayne in Summit League baseball action Sunday afternoon at Warren Turner Field. The Jackrabbits improved to 7-19 overall and evened their league record at 5-5. Fort Wayne dropped to 6-20 overall and 2-10 in The Summit League. Velez’s heroics came after Fort Wayne tied the game with a grand slam of its own in the top of the ninth. The Jackrabbits are scheduled to play Tuesday night at Creighton. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. at TD Ameritrade Park in downtown Omaha, Nebraska.


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia