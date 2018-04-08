SDSU Sweeps Series With Western Illinois

JOPLIN. Mo. – Phil Velez hit a walk-off grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting South Dakota State to a 13-9 victory and series sweep over Fort Wayne in Summit League baseball action Sunday afternoon at Warren Turner Field. The Jackrabbits improved to 7-19 overall and evened their league record at 5-5. Fort Wayne dropped to 6-20 overall and 2-10 in The Summit League. Velez’s heroics came after Fort Wayne tied the game with a grand slam of its own in the top of the ninth. The Jackrabbits are scheduled to play Tuesday night at Creighton. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. at TD Ameritrade Park in downtown Omaha, Nebraska.