SDSU Sweeps Ft. Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – South Dakota State men’s basketball closed out the regular season with a 97-90 win Saturday at Fort Wayne in front of 1,824 fans at the Gates Sports Center. SDSU (25-6, 13-1 Summit League) shot 49.3 percent in the game and hit 16-of-33 from deep as five Jackrabbits scored in double figures. Mike Daum led the way with his 11th 30-point game of the season, finishing with 31 with eight 3-pointers (out of 12 attempts). He also added a team-high 13 rebounds for his 18th double-double this year. Fort Wayne (18-13, 7-7 Summit League) shot 45.5 percent as a team and John Konchar scored 31. The Jackrabbit will enter next weekends Summit league tournament as the top seed.

The South Dakota State women’s basketball team finished the regular season with a convincing 77-55 Summit League win at Fort Wayne Saturday afternoon in the Gates Sports Center in front of 1,052 fans. The Jackrabbits, now 23-6, 12-2, were led by Macy Miller’s 18 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals. Myah Selland came off the bench for 14 points. Ten of the 11 Jacks scored in the game and State shot 51.8 percent from the field. Jaelencia Williams led the Mastodons, 4-23, 1-13, with 14 points. The Jacks will enter next week’s Summit League tournament as the number 2 seed.