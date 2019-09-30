SDSU Still Rated High in Several FCS Weekly Football Polls
SAINT LOUIS – South Dakota State remained rated number 2 in this week’s Sagarin and Massey Ratings this week while the Jackrabbits are rated third in the FCS Coaches Poll and third in the STATS FCS Football Poll. SDSU had it’s bye week last weekend. North Dakota State and James Madison remained rated number 1 and 2 in both the STATS and Coaches poll while JMU is rated third behind SDSU in both the Sagarin and Massey ratings. The Massey Ratings are based on strenght of schedule and SDSU is 30th and NDSU is 36th. South Dakota is 14th in the Massey Strength of Schedule Rankings.
Massey Rankings, Team Leaders (Top 4)
1. North Dakota State
2. South Dakota State
3. James Madison
4. Montana
Sagarin Rankings, Team Leaders (FCS)
1. North Dakota State
2. South Dakota State
3. James Madison
4. Montana
5. UNI
6. Weber State
7. Youngstown State
8. Princeton
9. Eastern Washington
10. Illinois State
Strength of Schedule Ratings, Massey Ratings
4. UNI
6. Missouri State
14. South Dakota
28. Southern Illinois
30. South Dakota State
36. North Dakota State