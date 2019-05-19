SDSU Softball Season Ends

AMES, Iowa — The SDSU Jackrabbit softball team saw their 2019 season come to an end Saturday at the National Invitational Softball Championship, falling 4-1 to Purdue in an elimination game. Kendra Conard (18-7) started and threw into the third, allowing three runs on three hits with a strikeout. Emma Hardin threw 3.2 frames of relief, scattering four hits and a walk with three strikeouts and one run allowed. Mallory McQuistan led the Jackrabbit offense with a two-hit effort. South Dakota State ends the season at 37-19 overall, matching the most wins in its Division I history while qualifying for postseason play for the second-consecutive year. Nine seniors played for the final time a Jackrabbit uniform: Ali Herdliska, Julia Andersen, Mallory McQuistan, Yanney Ponce, Megan Rushing, Lyndsey Crist, Baily Janssen, Kerigan Torres and Erin Mullen.