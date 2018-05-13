SDSU Softball Ends Season in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. – No. 2 seed South Dakota State’s historic run at the 2018 Summit League Softball Championship came to an end Saturday, as the Jackrabbits fell to top-seeded North Dakota State in the title game, 6-1. SDSU (34-16) scored first, but a six-run third for the Bison (33-17) proved too much for the Jacks to overcome. Abbey Murphy was 2-for-3 on the day with her second home run the season, while Julia Andersen had the other Jackrabbit hit. Brittney Morse and Yanney Ponce drew walks.Madison Hope (21-8) started and threw into third, exiting after allowing six runs on seven hits with a strikeout. Taylor Compton replaced her with two outs in the inning and threw the final 4.1 frames in scoreless fashion, working around two hits and four walks with four strikeouts. Murphy, Andersen, Ali Herdliska and Hope were named to the Summit League’s All-Tournament Team. The 34 wins is the most by a Jackrabbit team at the Division I level, and the second-highest total in history behind the 1996 mark of 43 victories.