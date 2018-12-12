SDSU Sets Scoring Record in 67 Point Victory

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State is in its 116th season of men’s basketball, and on Tuesday night accomplished something it had never done, scoring 139 points in a dominant victory over Savannah State at Frost Arena. The Jackrabbits (9-3) broke team records in points, points in a half (90) and 3-pointers (23) in the 139-72 win with a quartet of double-figure scorers, as all 10 players found the points column. Mike Daum led the way with a 37-point, 17-rebound double-double in 28 minutes of action, hitting four 3-pointers. Skyler Flatten reset a career-high in scoring with 29 and buried 6-of-7 from deep, while David Jenkins recorded his second game of the season with eight 3-pointers, scoring 28 in 27 minutes. Tevin King just missed a triple-double as he dished 13 assists (a Division I era school record), tallied 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds without committing a turnover. Owen King, who also had zero turnovers, hit all three of his attempts from 3-point range and added six assists. The Jacks finished 53-of-87 from the field to shoot over 60 percent for the second-straight game and buried 23-of-34 (67.6 percent) from deep. As well, SDSU dished 32 assists and outscored the Tigers in the paint by 42. South Dakota State hits the road for a pair of games this weekend, beginning Saturday at No. 6 Nevada in Reno, Nevada.