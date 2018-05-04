SDSU Seniors Honored at Athletic Banquet

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Four-time all-conference selections Jake Wieneke and Tori Poole were honored with the Outstanding Jackrabbit Senior Athlete Award during the South Dakota State University Athletic Department’s Senior Banquet Thursday night at Club 71 inside Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. Wieneke rewrote the record book en route to becoming the first Jackrabbit football player to earn first-team all-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors. Also a four-time All-America selection at wide receiver, Wieneke established SDSU and MVFC records with 288 receptions, 5,157 receiving yards and 59 touchdowns. He also set a Football Championship Subdivision mark with a reception in 53 consecutive games. Poole helped lead the Jackrabbit women’s soccer team to three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances (2014-16) and earned first-team all-Summit League recognition four times as a midfielder. In 80 career games, the South St. Paul, Minnesota, native tallied 12 goals and seven assists for 31 points. She shared the team lead with six goals as a junior. And Swimmer Christopher Rumrill of Pierre was one of 8 senior student athletes that were presented the NSCA All American Award for Strength and Conditioning. The list of other award recipients is below.

Fourteen other SDSU student-athletes were named recipients of the Jackrabbit Impact Award to their respective sports. The honorees included:

Men’s Basketball – Reed Tellinghuisen

Women’s Basketball – Ellie Thompson

Equestrian – Mariah Wright

Football – Dallas Goedert, Brady Mengarelli and Jacob Ohnesorge

Women’s Soccer – Nicole Hatcher

Women’s Swimming and Diving – Kristin Erf

Men’s Track and Field – Colton Bender and Kyle Burdick

Women’s Track and Field – Vanessa Lane

Wrestling – David Kocer, Nate Rotert and Luke Zilverberg

Receiving the Jackrabbit Scholar-Athlete Award were three SDSU student-athletes who compiled perfect 4.0 grade-point averages throughout their collegiate careers: Caleb Lang (football), Halie Mechels (women’s track and field) and Jennie Scislow (soccer). The trio were among 42 senior student-athletes to post a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher.

The women’s cross country squad was presented with the Team Scholar Award after compiling a 3.683 cumulative team grade-point average through the fall semester.

In addition, eight senior student-athletes were presented with the NSCA All-American Award for Strength and Conditioning. Those honorees included:

Savannah Dolezal (women’s track and field)

Caleb Lang (football)

Mason Leiseth (football, men’s track and field)

Alex Macki (wrestling)

Jacob Ohnesorge (football)

Christopher Rumrill (men’s swimming)

Danielle Steffo (softball)

Reed Tellinghuisen (men’s basketball)