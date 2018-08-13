SDSU Second in Pre Season Summit League Soccer Poll

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State women’s soccer was picked second in the 2018 Summit League Preseason Coaches Poll, released Monday. The Jackrabbits received 57 total points in the rankings with three first-place votes, finishing four tallies shy of Denver for the top spot. Oral Roberts was picked third in the poll with 49 points, just ahead of North Dakota State’s 46. The next three spots were separated by just three points, with newcomer North Dakota sitting fifth (30), South Dakota sixth (29) and Omaha seventh (28). Purdue Fort Wayne and Western Illinois tied for the final spot with 12 points each. The Jackrabbits went 11-5-3 last season with an unblemished mark in Summit League play, claiming the 2017 regular season title.