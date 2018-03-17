SDSU Season Ends in Overtime

SOUTH BEND, Indiana – After forcing overtime in Friday’s first-round NCAA Tournament game with a last-second 3-point field goal, the South Dakota State women’s basketball team could not overcome Villanova’s late 3-point barrage in an 81-74 loss. Villanova (23-8) closed the game by making three-straight 3-point field goals to break a 70-70 tie. Adrianna Hahn led the Wildcats with 24 points, including six 3-pointers. Jannah Tucker made six more 3-pointers on her way to 20 points. Mary Gedaka and Alex Louin scored 15 and 10 points, respectively. The Jackrabbits, who finish the season 26-7, were led by Macy Miller’s game-high 25 points to go with eight rebounds. Madison Guebert, who hit the 3-pointer to force overtime, added 21 points. Ellie Thompson chipped in 16 points in the Jacks’ eighth NCAA Tournament appearance.