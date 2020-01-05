SDSU Routs Western Illinois Twice

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State women’s basketball topped Western Illinois 75-45 on Saturday afternoon at Frost Arena in the Lamb Bonanza game. The Jackrabbits’ balanced attack was led by Tagyn Larson with 21 points. The senior added seven rebounds and two blocks, while shooting 3-of-3 from beyond the arc. Rylie Cascio Jensen turned in 11 points and dished a team-high five assists. Paiton Burckhard registered her first-ever double-double with 10 points and a career-high 11 rebounds. The Jackrabbits improved to 11-6 on the season and 3-0 in Summit League action, while Western Illinois fell to 7-9, 1-2 Summit League.

-0-

In the men’s game, South Dakota State men’s basketball rolled past Western Illinois Saturday, 91-56, as all five starters scored in double figures at the 2020 Lamb Bonanza inside Frost Arena. Douglas Wilson led the attack with 19 points, shooting 9-of-13 from the field. Alex Arians tallied his first double-double of the season with 12 points and 11 assists. David Wingett finished with a career-high 15 points while Matt Detlinger had 14 and Noah Friedel 12 for the Jacks. SDSU (11-7, 2-1 Summit League) broke 90 and shot better than 55 percent for the second-straight game, while tallying 10-plus 3-pointers for the fourth consecutive contest.