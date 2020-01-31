SDSU Rolls To Womens Basketball Win

MACOMB, Ill. – South Dakota State women’s basketball cruised to an 89-48 Summit League victory over Western Illinois on Thursday evening at Western Hall in Macomb, Ill. Tori Nelson paced the Jackrabbits with 17 points. Paiton Burckhard registered her third double-double this season, second consecutive, with 11 points and a career-high 12 rebounds. Tylee Irwin and Tagyn Larson added 14 and 13 points, respectively, to the offensive efforts and Sydney Stapleton turned in 12 points, making a team-high four 3-pointers. The Jackrabbits shot 50 percent (31-of-62) from the field and an impressive 59.1 percent (13-of-22) from beyond the arc. State held the Leathernecks to 24.6 percent shooting. Additionally, the Jacks held a 60-21 advantage in rebounds. The Jackrabbits advanced to 16-7 on the season with an 8-1 mark in Summit League play. Western Illinois, who ranks third in the league, fell to 11-11, 5-4 Summit. South Dakota State remains on the road as it travels to take on Oral Roberts Saturday