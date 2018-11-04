SDSU Rolls to Huge Win

BROOKINGS, S,D, – For the second week in a row, South Dakota State owned the second quarter, cruising to a 59-7 victory over Missouri State in Missouri Valley Football Conference action Saturday afternoon at a rainy Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. After Pierre Strong, Jr. scored on a 55-yard run to open the scoring in the first quarter, the redshirt freshman running back kick-started a 31-point outburst in the second stanza with a 54-yard touchdown run up the middle. Strong ended the day with a career-high 136 yards on nine carries. SDSU racked up 547 yards of total offense, topping the 500-yard mark for the fourth time this season. Quarterback Taryn Christion completed 15-of-28 passes for 259 yards. The seventh-ranked Jackrabbits improved to 6-2 overall and 4-2 in league play. Missouri State dropped to 4-5 overall and 2-4 in the MVFC. The Jackrabbits close the road portion of their schedule by traveling to Southern Illinois next Saturday.