SDSU Rolls to Beef Bowl Win

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Fourth-ranked South Dakota State scored on all five of its offensive possessions in the first half and added a kickoff return for touchdown as the Jackrabbits rolled to a 51-10 victory over Drake Saturday night at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. SDSU held a 377-324 advantage in total offense. Starting quarterback Taryn Christion was 14-of-22 passing for 171 yards, while Douglas ended the night 7-of-13 for 81 yards. Alex Wilde led the Jackrabbit receivers with five catches for 64 yards, followed by Chris Wieneke with four receptions for 33 yards. Dalton Daniel led the rushing attack with 50 yards on eight carries. Freshman linebacker Seven Wilson was the Jackrabbits’ leading tackler with six stops. Playing before a Beef Bowl crowd of 15,806, SDSU improved to 3-0 overall. Drake dropped to 1-2.